US HCFA renamed, and to be "more businesslike"

The US Health Care Financing Administration has been renamed the Centersfor Medicare and Medicaid Services, as part of an effort to improve the quality of the agency's services to the public.

Announcing the change, Health and Human Services Secretary Tommy Thompson said the Centers would also become more businesslike, with the Medicare toll-free phone number later this year to start operating seven days a week, 24 hours a day, compared with 8.00-16.30 only on weekdays at present.