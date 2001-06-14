US HCFA renamed, and to be "more businesslike"

The US Health Care Financing Administration has been renamed the Centersfor Medicare and Medicaid Services, as part of an effort to improve the quality of the agency's services to the public.
Announcing the change, Health and Human Services Secretary Tommy Thompson said the Centers would also become more businesslike, with the Medicare toll-free phone number later this year to start operating seven days a week, 24 hours a day, compared with 8.00-16.30 only on weekdays at present.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze