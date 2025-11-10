Monday 10 November 2025

US Health Accord Sought As Budget Deadline Nears

4 December 1995

With the next US budget deadline of December 15 fast approaching, there has yet to be serious discussion between President Bill Clinton and Congress on possible compromises in medicaid and Medicare reform. A budget accord cannot be reached before these differences are ironed out. The Republican plan to balance the budget by 2002 calls for 37% of the savings needed to achieve this goal to come from the two programs.

Senate Budget Committee chairman Pete Domenici still hopes for agreement, but the GOP staff director for committee says detailed talks will not begin until the Congressional Budget Office re-estimates federal spending for various programs in the light of new economic assumptions. One area where there could be agreement focuses on GOP plans to encourage competition among health care plans to give consumers greater options and to help control costs; these match the aims of Pres Clinton's 1993 and 1994 health care reform packages. But there is still much divergence on other features of the reform plan, with the GOP committed to scaling back the federal government and eliminating the deficit in seven years, and the Administration still talking about its goal of expanding health care coverage.

The basic disagreements in Medicaid center on money and the role of federal government. the Republicans plan to cut projected spending three times as much as the President would, and use block grants to give the states more flexibility. Democrats see the preservation of the safety net as an appropriate federal role.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
9 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze