US Health Accord Sought As Budget Deadline Nears

With the next US budget deadline of December 15 fast approaching, there has yet to be serious discussion between President Bill Clinton and Congress on possible compromises in medicaid and Medicare reform. A budget accord cannot be reached before these differences are ironed out. The Republican plan to balance the budget by 2002 calls for 37% of the savings needed to achieve this goal to come from the two programs.
Senate Budget Committee chairman Pete Domenici still hopes for agreement, but the GOP staff director for committee says detailed talks will not begin until the Congressional Budget Office re-estimates federal spending for various programs in the light of new economic assumptions. One area where there could be agreement focuses on GOP plans to encourage competition among health care plans to give consumers greater options and to help control costs; these match the aims of Pres Clinton's 1993 and 1994 health care reform packages. But there is still much divergence on other features of the reform plan, with the GOP committed to scaling back the federal government and eliminating the deficit in seven years, and the Administration still talking about its goal of expanding health care coverage.
The basic disagreements in Medicaid center on money and the role of federal government. the Republicans plan to cut projected spending three times as much as the President would, and use block grants to give the states more flexibility. Democrats see the preservation of the safety net as an appropriate federal role.
