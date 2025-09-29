US Health Care, Retailing In The 21st Century

The US health care industry does not have to worry about Hillary Clinton reshaping health care delivery, according to Russell Coile, president of the Health Forecasting Group; the big changes will come because the employers and newt Gingrich feel that health care should be turned over to provider companies, he told the US Nonprescription Drug Manufacturers' Association's annual marketing seminar.

Federal health care reform will be focused on economics, he said, and predicted absolute limits on Medicare and Medicaid dispensing via capitation-style programs. By the year 2000, some 30% of the Medicare population will be in health maintenance organizations; the federal government will give seniors money to shop around for plans. Dozens of states are working on health care reform, which will be accelerated if the move to block grants succeeds. Competition, capitation and consolidation will drive and reshape health care over the next five years, he said, and the effects of these three Cs on doctors, hospitals and suppliers will be substantial. There will be competition over the health care premium between traditional health care providers and HMOs and also between providers and hospitals, he said, and if present-day California, where premiums are falling, is any example, "it will be war."

PSNs To Operate As HMOs? After the government converts Medicare and Medicaid to managed care and private health care plans which will all compete on price, he said, we may see competition based on quality by the end of the decade. An OK for provider Service Networks to act as HMOs do now would level the playing field between the HMOs and providers. He foresees capitation both at the insurer level and shared with a network of doctors which will agree to provide services, putting providers at risk. This will lead to a reduction in surgery, testing and outpatient treatment, he said, again noting the California example where capitation has accelerated the cuts in hospital bed use. Once this pattern takes hold, a new balance will have to be set between ethics and care, and there may be a dichotomy between treatment in the prime of life and at the end of life.