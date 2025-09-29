US Health Insurance Coverage Vote

Health Insurance Coverage Vote By a vote of 25 to 11, the US House Ways and Means Committee approved legislation to expand health insurance coverage by offering portability to workers who change or lose their jobs and limit how long they can be excluded because of pre-existing health problems. Both Republicans and Democrats support these basic notions. The Administration, however, supports the more narrow bill sponsored by Senators Kassebaum and Kennedy, and Assistant Health and Human Services Secretary Jerry Klepner urged the Committee to avoid loading the measure with extra provisions which may have to be pared down.