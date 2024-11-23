US Health Insurers To Sue SB

- 37 major health insurers in the USA are suing SmithKline Beechamfor allegedly overcharging them "by hundreds of millions of dollars since 1989," according to the Wall Street Journal. Six months ago, SB agreed to pay the US government $325 million in order to settle a similar charge of overcharging Medicare and other government agencies. SB says that it was expecting the action, but that the claims are "grossly exaggerated" and would be vigorously contested.