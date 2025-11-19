US HEALTH PLAN COMPROMISES

In its compromises on the President's health care plan, the White House says its major elements - such as work-based health insurance, cost controls and insurance alliances - are not being jettisoned, but rather are being scaled back by Congress, stretched out or altered. One presidential advisor notes that Congress is realizing that as it tries to pull apart the plan it cannot achieve a lifetime universal coverage with comprehensive benefits unless it does what the President has proposed.

The Los Angeles Times has also reported that there is a distinct possibility that President Clinton ultimately will agree to delay universal coverage beyond his stated goal of 1998, and defer certain elements of a standard-benefits package, especially for coverage for mental health and long-term care. White House officials refer to these potential compromises as "transitional" rather than "structural," indicating that the President remains committed to his goal of universal coverage even if his proposed means are modified. They also point to the proposals developed by two House panels, which contained the major principles of the Clinton plan. Another administration health analyst said of the recent House panel proposals, "I wouldn't say its 80% of the President's plan, but it's close."

And there is agreement, rather than debate, on many other Clinton proposals, such as a cigarette tax hike, administrative streamlining, doing away with discriminatory insurance practices and prescription drug coverage.