US HEALTH-RELATED LEGISLATION MOVES

As the US Congress reconvened on April 11 following its Easter recess, work began again on a number of proposed legislative measures relating to health care reform.

The alternative reform package to President Clinton's Health Security Act (HR 3600), put forward by Representative John Dingell, chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, could go for legislative mark-up during the last week of April, it is suggested, although Rep Dingell is keen that his proposal, before mark-up, should go to the Congressional Budget Office for a cost analysis, which would mean a delay.

The Committee vote on Rep Dingell's package is expected to be conducted along party lines, and as it currently stands the package would not, it is suggested, be supported by any of the 17 Republicans on the 44-member Committee. However, Rep Dingell may also have to work to gain the support of six moderate Democrat Committee members who have doubts about his proposals.