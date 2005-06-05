US HHS appro for multi-state buying

US Health and Human Services Secretary Mike Leavitt has approved plans by three states - Louisiana, Maryland and West Virginia - to pool their collective purchasing power to gain deeper discounts on prescription medicines for their state programs.
This is the second multi-state purchasing plan using the framework established by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in 2004. The first, approved in April last year, included five states - Michigan, Vermont, New Hampshire, Alaska and Nevada. Since its approval, Hawaii, Minnesota and Montana have joined that original pool (Marketletters passim).
"These pooling plans will help lower drug costs for the states involved," Secretary Leavitt said, adding that "the ability to purchase drugs at a lower cost will help the participating states continue to provide critical medications to the millions of low-income citizens who depend on the Medicaid program."
