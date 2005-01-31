US HHS issues final regulations for Medicare prescription drug benefit

The US federal government has published final regulations which establish the new Medicare prescription drug benefit and aim to improve access to health care services provided through the program. Enrollment for the new drug plans will begin this November.
The final rules, which went on display at the Federal Register January 21, have been drawn up to: - create the first prescription drug benefit for beneficiaries in fee-for-service Medicare. The program's Advantage plans will continue to offer prescription drug coverage to enrollees and enhance their existing coverage; - help ensure that retirees who currently receive health and drug coverage from their former employers or unions will continue to be able to do so; - improve the Medicare Advantage program and offer, for the first time, a regional preferred provider organization contracting option; and - offer two new less costly options for Medigap coverage.
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