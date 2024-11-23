US HHS Subpoenas American Healthcorp

The Office of the Inspector General at the US Department of Health and Human services has issued an administrative subpoena to American Healthcorp Inc. The provider of diabetes treatment services has been asked to provide a range of documents, including details of its contracts with health care providers, as part of the continuing HHS investigation into Medicare and Medicaid.
