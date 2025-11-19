US HMOs Told: Provide Effectiveness Data

Last summer, representatives of 30 major health insurance purchasers joined federal and state insurance-buying agencies to create the Foundation for Accountability, with the goal of pushing HMOs into putting their patient records into databases to determine the most effective treatments for a broad range of major illnesses. Without this information, they say, it is impossible for them or consumers to determine if HMOs are providing high-quality care, and if some are offering better care than others.

A new report from the Foundation says that while HMOs have proved their ability to reduce overall health care costs, they are not gathering and providing enough information about the quality and effectiveness of that care to let employers and consumers make appropriate decisions on which health plans to choose. The HMOs have not opposed conducting such research, but they say that patient-satisfaction surveys and a rigorous accrediting system are sufficient to gather this data.

Nine Conditions Initially, Others To Follow The employers chose nine major medical conditions for long-term study, and plan to add more as the project progresses. Ranked by potential severity, pervasiveness and treatability, the nine are depression, coronary artery disease, asthma, breast cancer, diabetes, hypertension, low back pain, arthritis and pregnancy/maternity care. Preliminary and smaller-scale studies of asthma and diabetes show how the right treatments, if properly followed and assessed, can make major differences in improved health and lower long-term care, say the employers.