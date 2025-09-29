US Hospital Anti-Infective Market Data

The US hospital inpatient anti-infective market in acute general public hospitals is estimated to be 23 million patients and 123 million therapy days, according to a new audit from IMS Pharma Strategy Group. This is nearly five times the size of the largest European market, Germany, it adds.
The survey found that in about one-third of antibiotic usage the respondents completing the audit details did not know, or were unwilling to state, whether the antibiotics being administered were on the hospital formulary. In 11% of antibiotic usage where formulary status was known, it was off-formulary or the products were restricted in some way. 33% of patients being treated were covered by a health maintenance organization, 29% were being treated under Medicare and 25% were being treated under Medicaid. In the remainder of cases insurance status was unknown or not stated.
67% of therapy days were found to be due to the treatment of established infection, and the remainder as prophylaxis. Intravenous therapy accounted for 77% of treatment days.
