Monday 29 September 2025

US Hospital Anti-Infective Market Data

25 March 1996

The US hospital inpatient anti-infective market in acute general public hospitals is estimated to be 23 million patients and 123 million therapy days, according to a new audit from IMS Pharma Strategy Group. This is nearly five times the size of the largest European market, Germany, it adds.

The survey found that in about one-third of antibiotic usage the respondents completing the audit details did not know, or were unwilling to state, whether the antibiotics being administered were on the hospital formulary. In 11% of antibiotic usage where formulary status was known, it was off-formulary or the products were restricted in some way. 33% of patients being treated were covered by a health maintenance organization, 29% were being treated under Medicare and 25% were being treated under Medicaid. In the remainder of cases insurance status was unknown or not stated.

67% of therapy days were found to be due to the treatment of established infection, and the remainder as prophylaxis. Intravenous therapy accounted for 77% of treatment days.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie submits tavapadon NDA in Parkinson’s
26 September 2025
Biotechnology
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Crinetics’ Palsonify wins acromegaly approval
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze