US House approves more money to speed generic approvals

The US House of Representatives has approved an amendment to the fiscal2002 appropriations bill that would increase funding for the US Food and Drug Administration's Office of Generic Drugs by $2.5 million.

The amendment, proposed by Representative Sherrod Brown and approved by a 324-89 vote, would speed up the approval process for generic drugs. $250,000 would also be set aside for a national campaign to raise awareness about the safety and cost-effectiveness of generic drugs.