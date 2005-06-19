US House OKs FDA panel conflict-of-interest move

An amendment barring the US Food and Drug Administration from spending money to agree waivers for scientists serving on its scientific advisory panels, even if they may have a conflict of interest, has been passed by the US House of Representatives.
The amendment to the Agriculture, Rural Development, FDA and Related Agencies Appropriations bill for fiscal 2006, helps to ensure that the scientists and doctors recommending drug approvals have no financial stake in the matter.
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