US House Plans "Strong" FDA reforms

US House Commerce Committee chairman Thomas Bliley will introduce what he calls "strong" bills to reform the Food and Drug Administration and streamline the approval process, says Biotechnology Industry Association president Carl Feldbaum. The bill relating to biotechnology products will be a strong and forceful version of the proposals the BIO has already put forward, he added, and is likely to include provisions for strict guidelines and schedules to speed up the approval process. A hearing on the subject is planned for this week.

Rep Bliley is planning to introduce four or five measures, each dealing with a different regulated industry or issue; an FDA reform bill already introduced by Senator Nancy Kassebaum is contained in just one bill. Rep Bliley's view is that one or more narrowly-focused bills have a better chance of becoming law than one all-embracing bill.

One hot topic surrounding FDA reform is whether outside experts should be used in the review and approval process. many industry groups and think tanks have put such a proposal forward, and it is felt this will be included in Rep Bliley's bills. The FDA is stifling innovation and depriving US patients of the best available products, said Jeff Kimball, executive director of the Medical Device Manufacturers Association. The Kassebaum bill lacks the provision sought by the industry to accredit outside parties to approve the sale of certain medical devices, he said, and this is especially crucial to small companies.