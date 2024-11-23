US INVESTMENT MEETING

The annual investment conference for biotechnology and medical device companies, Medical Investments Northwest, will take place on September 12 and 13 at the Four Seasons Olympic Hotel in Seattle, USA. Participating companies will present up-to-date reports on their technology, products, progress and business strategies, and there will be presentations by keynote speakers. For more information contact: Kathy Day, Russell-Welsh, 1660 South Amphlett Blvd, San Mateo CA 94402, USA. Phone: 415 312 0700. Fax: 415 312 9007.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze