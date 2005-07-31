US IoM drug safety panel urged to seek federally-mandated clinical trial registry

The US Institute of Medicine's Committee on the Assessment of the US Drug Safety System (Marketletter June 20) has been urged to recommend a federal mandate of public registry for pharmaceutical clinical trials, as well as public disclosure of all study results.
While this is not the only reform which is needed, public disclosure will give consumers and medical professionals more information about the risks of prescription drugs, according to Beth McConnell, director of the Pennsylvania Public Interest Research Group (PennPIRG), giving testimony to a hearing of the panel this month. "Access to this information is particularly important, given the barrage of misleading marketing both patients and doctors encounter directly from pharmaceutical manufacturers," she added.
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