US Jury Awards $2.3m Against CellPro In Patent Dispute

- A US federal jury has awarded $2.3 million in damages to JohnsHopkins, Baxter International and Becton Dickinson and Company, from CellPro. It found that CellPro had willfully infringed two patents involving CD34 monoclonal antibodies and purified stem cells. The decision allows Johns Hopkins, Baxter and Becton Dickinson to seek further damages which may triple the original amount, plus attorney's fees.
