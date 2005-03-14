US Justice Dept probes GSK over discounts

GlaxoSmithKline has said it is cooperating with a US Justice Department investigation into claims that certain of its price discounting arrangements could be in violation of civil statutes or Medicaid legislation. The probe is reported to be linked to "nominal" pricing arrangements which the UK-based drug major has with a number of its customers.
The Government Accounting Office has just published a report which is highly critical of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' oversight of the Medicaid rebate program (see page 14).
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