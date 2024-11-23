US Launch For Ethyol

- Alza Corp has now officially launched Ethyol (amifostine) in the USA to help reduce the cumulative kidney toxicity linked to repeated administrations of cisplatin in advanced ovarian or non-small cell lung cancer patients. The drug, originally developed by US Bioscience (which will copromote it in the USA), is already launched by an affiliate of Schering-Plough in some European markets, including France, Germany and the UK. It is under review in Canada and will be marketed there by Eli Lilly.