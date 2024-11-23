US Launch Of Zeneca's Accolate

Zeneca Pharmaceutical's Accolate (zafirlucast), approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in September, is now available. The tablets are approved for twice-daily, oral administration for the prevention and treatment of chronic asthma in adults and children over the age of 12. The drug is a leukotriene receptor antagonist, the first of a new class of asthma drugs to be approved by the FDA in over 20 years.