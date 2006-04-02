US law suit launched against Novartis

In the USA, sales staff of the Swiss drug major Novartis have instigated a $225.0 million law suit against the company for unpaid overtime. The class action alleges that Novartis violated the Fair Labor Standards Act and the overtime laws of New York State by failing to pay a former sales representative Simona Lopes for overtime when she worked for over 40 hours a week.

Ms Lopes has brought the action on her own behalf and on that of other employees of Novartis in America. The action also claims that New York staff were misclassified as exempt from federal and state overtime requirements. Novartis is also involved in another class action which alleges sex discrimination by Novartis managers against current and former staff members.

Claims amount to $75.0 million but, in the overtime case, the claims for damages are around $150.0 million. The current litigation has been filed in the New York District Court but other actions are expected in New Jersey and California. This type of legal action has become familiar in the USA in recent years, with groups such as Wal-Mart and Starbucks being sued over overtime pay.