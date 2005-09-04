US mail-order pharmacy use down, mass-market stores up, says survey

Chain stores continue to be the most commonly-used type of pharmacy in the USA, followed by mail, food store, mass-merchant, independent and clinics, according to new research from Wilson Health Information.

However, it adds that, for the first time in four years, the percentage of households using mail-order pharmacy in 2005 dropped from the previous year. The most frequently-used pharmacies in the top 20 US markets studied include Walgreens, CVS, Medco, HMO Clinics, Caremark and Wal-Mart. Among consumers who use mail-service, 72% said they probably or definitely would use their local pharmacy if the amount and price were identical.

56% of consumers said they use more than one pharmacy to fill prescriptions, while foreign pharmacy use increased from 5.6% in 2003 to 6.2% in 2005, the study notes.