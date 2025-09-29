US Managed Care Drug Research Study

Managed Care Drug Research Study
The University of Colorado School of Pharmacy has been awarded a $223,000 grant from Pharmacia & Upjohn Inc, to conduct a major multicenter pharmaceutical care research study, involving patients in the US Department of Veterans Affairs health care system.
The study, entitled Implementation of Pharmaceutical Care in Veterans Affairs Medical Centers Utilizing Managed Care Principles, will be carried out at 10 VA medical centers over two years, focusing on VA patients and their pharmaceutical therapy. it will begin in the spring.
