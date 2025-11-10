US Managed Care "Just A Passing Phenomenon"

Managed care is simply a passing phenomenon, a transition to a major shift in health care delivery as consumers take control of the health care system, according to Charles Inlander, president of the People's Medical Society in the USA.

He told IMS International's annual European seminar this month (Marketletter November 13) that the power in medicine is shifting from providers to consumers because they now have information, and health care reform is occurring because of consumer demand. Health maintenance organizations and other managed care entities do not contract with the best hospitals and doctors, only the ones that are prepared to work for the money which the entities are prepared to pay, he said. This is unacceptable to consumers, who do not see why they should pay more and receive less choice.

Consumers are demanding more information as the traditional doctor/patient relationship changes, said Mr Inlander. In the past, health care was dealt with by the same family physician throughout a person's life, but today they will be seen by consultants and specialists who never get to know them as individuals. For this reason, and also because consumers no longer want a parent/child relationship with their doctor, but rather a partnership, they need to be armed with information.