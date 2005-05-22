US Medicaid cost moves curb Rx access: study

More than a fifth of all adult enrollees in the US Medicaid program have reported that they could not afford to get at least one prescription filled during 2003, says a report by the Center for Studying Health System Change published in the May/June edition of the journal Health Affairs.

Although all US states offer prescription drug coverage for the majority of Medicaid beneficiaries, 22% of those aged 18 and older said that they could not afford to get a prescription filled, according to the HSC's Community Tracking Study Household Survey. "People with Medicaid coverage have virtually the same level of prescription drug access problems as people without any insurance coverage at all," with 26% of the latter reporting such a lack of access, said Peter Cunningham, the study's author. In contrast, only about 9% of adults with employer-sponsored health coverage said that they could not afford a prescription drug in that year.