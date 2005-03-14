US Medicaid overpays for drugs, says GAO report, slamming poor CMS oversight

The US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services needs to issue clear, updated guidance on manufacturer price determination methods and definitions for drugs supplied through the Medicaid rebate program. It must also implement systematic oversight of manufacturer methods and a plan to ensure the accuracy of reported prices and rebates to US states under the program, according to the Government Accountability Office, in a highly critical report.
The GAO had been asked by two Senators, Republican Charles Grassley, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, and Democrat Henry Waxman, to examine the program, in light of the growing importance to states of rebates as Medicaid prescription drug spending continues to rise. Specifically, the Office looked at: federal oversight of manufacturer-reported best prices and average manufacturer prices, and the methods used to determine them; how manufacturers' determinations of those prices could have affected rebates; and how the rebate program reflects financial concessions in the private market.
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