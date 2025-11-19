House Ways and Means Committee chairman Representative Bill Archer and other US representatives have testified in favor of medical savings on health care costs. However, Representative Pete Stark, the ranking Democrat on the panel, has called the idea a scam that would help the rich but not the uninsured.

Rep Archer is one of the co-sponsors of a bill that would let American people avoid taxes on contributions of up to $2,500 for a medical savings account for an individual and up to $5,000 for a family, providing their insurance had deductibles that large. Such an account would allow families to go to any doctor, hospital or drugstore, while controlling how their health care dollars are spent, Rep Archer stated.

A national survey by the Employers Council on Flexible Compensation and Colonial Life & Accident Co found that 56% of those questioned were in favor of such accounts and 32% were opposed. The survey also found that of the 1,000 people questioned, 55% were dissatisfied with the health care system and 39% were satisfied. Last June, while Congress was still considering wide health reforms, 48% were dissatisfied.