US Medicare announces demonstration to pay for flu antiviral drugs

US seniors who get influenza will be able to receive assistance to pay for antiviral medicines, under a new Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services demonstration project.
"There are prescription drugs that have been proven to prevent the flu and its serious complications, and Medicare is taking steps to make these drugs more affordable," said CMS Administrator Mark McClellan, adding: "this demonstration program will provide useful evidence on how prescription drug coverage affects the health and costs for Medicare beneficiaries ahead of the drug benefit in 2006."
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