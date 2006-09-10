US Medicare chief Mark McClellan quits

Mark McClellan, the Administrator of the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced his resignation on September 5, with five weeks notice. The former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner is believed to be taking up a senior position at the free-market think-tank, the American Enterprise Institute, where he held a visiting scholar position in the 1990s.
Dr McClellan stated that it was a "hard decision," saying: "I've been in government service for much longer than my family and I had ever expected or prepared for."
As CMS Administrator, Dr McClellan was responsible for a combined Medicare and Medicaid budget of nearly $600.0 billion and providing health care benefits for about 90 million US citizens. Two CMS officials, Leslie Norwalk and Herb Kuhn, have been named in press reports as potential interim replacements, although is also possible that US President George W Bush will appoint an agency outsider. The timing is likely to delight opposition Democrats in the run-up to mid-term elections in November.
