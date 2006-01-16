US Medicare D program provides cost savings for businesses

Companies, or other organizations that sponsor pharmacy benefits for retirees, may save more than 80% on retiree pharmaceutical costs when the new US Medicare D program is implemented this month, according to a newly-released study sponsored by the Society of Actuaries. The resarch predicts potential savings to businesses during a 50-year period, depending on which of the program's options they select.

Firms that choose to drop their current drug plans, but pay their retirees' Medicare D premiums have the potential to save the most in costs, about 83% for a typical plan in 2006. Businesses that select to integrate or wrap their plans around the Medicare D plan can save 31%-49% on pharmaceutical costs, the research shows. While companies which choose to retain their own drug plans and receive a government subsidy will save almost 30% in costs and will be eligible for special tax benefits that would further increase this savings.