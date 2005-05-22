US Medicare data "to be used to track ADRs"

Data from the US Medicare program will be used to help speed the discovery of adverse drug reactions, says Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Mark McClellan.
Estimating that over 40% of US prescriptions will be covered under the program's new prescription drug benefit starting next year, he said that, with this vast new database, it will be possible to "determine much more quickly if certain drugs are associated with important complications in particular kinds of patients."
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