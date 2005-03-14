US Medicare "needs to place more reliance on drugs," says McClellan

There are concerns about the sustainability of the US Medicare system, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Mark McClellan told the Biotechnology Industry Organization's annual CEO and Investor Conference (Marketletter March 7). The challenge is to achieve both affordability and innovation, and the solution to doing so should be the same in both instances, he added.
The Medicare Modernization Act will help achieve affordability and access, and what gets done within Medicare will impact on the overall health care system and on seniors, he said.
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