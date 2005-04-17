Thursday 18 June 2026

US Medicare planning to widen coverage through evidence, McClellan tells FDLI

17 April 2005

A new draft guidance from the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services deals with expanding Medicare coverage through evidence development, CMS Administrator Mark McClellan has told the US Food and Drug Law Institute's annual conference (see also pages 13 and 15). The expectation is to boost access to valuable treatment through a systematic science-based approach, he said, and asked delegates for comment.

Further steps are needed to improve access and coverage while being transparent, he said, and there is a need for input. This same process of gathering evidence can also apply to the Medicare Part D drug benefit, on which the CMS is on track and on schedule to deliver, he added. The agency will not decide which products are covered under the program (the drug plans will, subject to CMS oversight) but it wants to help patients get the best out of it and will work with drug plans and stakeholders to get needed answers on some products, he said, adding that this program will see prescriptions grow 40%.

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