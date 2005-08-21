US Medicare Rx benefit TV ad airs nationwide

New advertising for the US Medicare prescription drug benefit began August 15 on national network and cable channels. The television ad, which is sponsored by the Department of Health and Human Services, builds on efforts to educate people with Medicare and their families before coverage enrollment begins on November 15, 2005.

The ad highlights how Americans help each other every day and encourages a similar approach when making choices about prescription drug coverage. Images include two team-mates helping a third off a playing field, a woman giving directions to a lost driver, a man helping a woman carry a stroller up a flight of stairs and a family discussing Medicare prescription drug coverage. An announcer notes, "Everyone who is eligible for Medicare can be covered for the prescriptions they need to stay healthy. But all of us should learn more about it." The ad concludes by encouraging viewers to learn more by calling 1-800-Medicare, or visiting www.medicare.gov.

"Americans' willingness to help each other is one of our defining and finest qualities. We are going to tap into this spirit with our outreach activities," said HHS Secretary Mike Leavitt, adding: "almost every American knows a Medicare beneficiary; we are asking people to talk to beneficiaries, to help them sign up and gain the peace of mind that Medicare will cover the prescription drugs needed to stay healthy."