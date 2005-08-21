Wednesday 19 November 2025

US Medicare Rx benefit TV ad airs nationwide

21 August 2005

New advertising for the US Medicare prescription drug benefit began August 15 on national network and cable channels. The television ad, which is sponsored by the Department of Health and Human Services, builds on efforts to educate people with Medicare and their families before coverage enrollment begins on November 15, 2005.

The ad highlights how Americans help each other every day and encourages a similar approach when making choices about prescription drug coverage. Images include two team-mates helping a third off a playing field, a woman giving directions to a lost driver, a man helping a woman carry a stroller up a flight of stairs and a family discussing Medicare prescription drug coverage. An announcer notes, "Everyone who is eligible for Medicare can be covered for the prescriptions they need to stay healthy. But all of us should learn more about it." The ad concludes by encouraging viewers to learn more by calling 1-800-Medicare, or visiting www.medicare.gov.

"Americans' willingness to help each other is one of our defining and finest qualities. We are going to tap into this spirit with our outreach activities," said HHS Secretary Mike Leavitt, adding: "almost every American knows a Medicare beneficiary; we are asking people to talk to beneficiaries, to help them sign up and gain the peace of mind that Medicare will cover the prescription drugs needed to stay healthy."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
Pharmaceutical
CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
FDA approves Epkinly combo for follicular lymphoma indications
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Grifols wins pediatric label expansion for THROMBATE III from FDA
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
ABL Bio enters license deal with Lilly
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
UK nuclear waste to galvanize new cancer treatments
18 November 2025
Biosimilars
Sandoz’s Tyruko first MS biosimilar launched in USA
18 November 2025
Biosimilars
EC green light for Remsima IV liquid formulation, first liquid IV infliximab
18 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Agomab Therapeutics
A clinical‑stage biotech company headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, developing organ‑restricted therapies for fibrotic disease.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze