US minority coalition to aid pharma access

The Minority Coalition for Prescription Drug Assistance has been established this month by the US National Minority Health Month Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization that promotes the building of coalitions and evidence-based solutions towards the elimination of health disparities.

While much research has focused on racial disparities in the receipt of specific medical procedures and the use of preventive and other health care services, relatively little attention has been paid to the differences existing in access to prescription drugs, according to the NMHMF. The new Coalition is planning to conduct a state-by-state qualitative assessment of prescription drug coverage by zip code and will issue a national report card on coverage, it adds.