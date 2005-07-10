US minority coalition to aid pharma access

The Minority Coalition for Prescription Drug Assistance has been established this month by the US National Minority Health Month Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization that promotes the building of coalitions and evidence-based solutions towards the elimination of health disparities.
While much research has focused on racial disparities in the receipt of specific medical procedures and the use of preventive and other health care services, relatively little attention has been paid to the differences existing in access to prescription drugs, according to the NMHMF. The new Coalition is planning to conduct a state-by-state qualitative assessment of prescription drug coverage by zip code and will issue a national report card on coverage, it adds.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze