US NDA Approval Times Down 45% During 1987-92

A report by the US General Accounting Office says that processing times for New Drug Applications approved by the Food and Drug Administration's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research fell on average from 33 months to 18 months during 1987-92, down 45%.
The GAO study also pinpoints two major factors contributing to fast approvals. First is if the NDA was submitted by the "most experienced" sponsors, ie those submitting nine or more NDAs during 1987-92; submissions by these companies were dealt with four months sooner on average than those of other companies, says the study. Middle-experience sponsors submitted five to eight NDAs and the least experienced submitted four or fewer.
Second, the GAO found that if the NDA submission was given priority status by the agency, it was approved on average 10 months sooner than products designated as standard applications.
