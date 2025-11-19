US NEUROLOGICAL DRUG MARKET FORECASTS

The US market for psychotherapeutic and neurological prescription drugs will more than double from $4.6 billion in 1992 to $9.9 billion in 1999, growing at a 12% compound annual rate, projects a new study just published by Frost & Sullivan.
Neurological drugs will pace the market, increasing their share of combined revenues from 43% in 1992 to 48% in 1999, says the report, entitled "US Prescription Neurological/Psychotherapeutic Pharmaceuticals: R&D Efforts Paying Off."
Research and development in this area is at an all-time high, with leading manufacturers typically detailing 20% of their revenue stream to these efforts. Partly as a result, a steady flow of new prescription drugs will hit the market through the decade ahead, and drugs for the prescription neurological and psychotherapeutic segment are likely in the 1990s to surpass all other pharmaceutical categories, led by prescription drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze