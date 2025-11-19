US NEUROLOGICAL DRUG MARKET FORECASTS

The US market for psychotherapeutic and neurological prescription drugs will more than double from $4.6 billion in 1992 to $9.9 billion in 1999, growing at a 12% compound annual rate, projects a new study just published by Frost & Sullivan.

Neurological drugs will pace the market, increasing their share of combined revenues from 43% in 1992 to 48% in 1999, says the report, entitled "US Prescription Neurological/Psychotherapeutic Pharmaceuticals: R&D Efforts Paying Off."

Research and development in this area is at an all-time high, with leading manufacturers typically detailing 20% of their revenue stream to these efforts. Partly as a result, a steady flow of new prescription drugs will hit the market through the decade ahead, and drugs for the prescription neurological and psychotherapeutic segment are likely in the 1990s to surpass all other pharmaceutical categories, led by prescription drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease.