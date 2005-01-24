US NIH/FDA conference views effects of dietary supps on anti-thrombotic drugs

The US National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute has this month held a conference to evaluate the risks of interactions between dietary supplements and prescription blood-thinning agents, which are used by an estimated four million Americans to ward off heart attack or stroke.
The meeting was attended by experts from the National Institutes of Health and the Food and Drug Administration, academic, patient advocacy and industry representatives, to assess current knowledge, identify strategies for clinical guidelines and determine opportunities for further research.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze