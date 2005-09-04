US NIH final ethics rules eases up on earlier proposals, but outside consulting ban remains

The US National Institutes of Health's newly-announced final regulations for reporting of certain financial interests, stock divestiture, outside activities and awards are more liberal than the original proposal published in February. For example, they require some 200 senior staff to divest major holdings in drug and biotechnology companies, compared with 6,000 who would have been affected under the initial plan, but the ban on outside consulting will remain in force.

Principles guiding the rules' crafting says: - the public must be assured that NIH research decisions are based on scientific evidence, not inappropriate influences; - senior management and people who play an important role in research decisions must meet a higher standard of disclosure and divestiture than people who do not; and - to advance the science and stay on the cutting edge of research, NIH employees must be allowed interaction with professional associations, participation in public health activities and genuine teaching opportunities.

Major features of the final rules