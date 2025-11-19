US NIH TIGHTENS RESEARCH OVERVIEW

The US National Institutes of Health has tightened its efforts to monitor the work of medical researchers and find falsified data more quickly. Teams from the National Cancer Institute will make surprise inspections annually of 15%-20% of the laboratories doing research under federal grants, following the discovery that data in a major breast cancer program financed by the NCI had been falsified at two Canadian hospitals.
Bruce Chabner, director of the division of cancer treatment at NCI, said the agency will also require grant recipients to report any evidence of fraud within 24 hours. it will also require copies of disputed data, and will do its own analysis and, if needed, publish the revised findings, he said.
