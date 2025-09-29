US NIH Wins 5.8% Budget Rise

The US Congress has given the National Institutes of health a rise of 5.8% in its budget for this year, and President Clinton has signed the bill, providing $11.94 billion. This is up $655 million on last year, and $175 million more than he had requested.

The bill is an example of the "targeted appropriations" plan currently being espoused by the Republicans as a solution to the budget stalemate gets harder to find. NIH money is normally provided as part of the appropriations bills funding the Departments of labor, Education and Health and Human Services. While these are still sitting in Congress, lawmakers from both sides, including House Speaker Newt Gingrich, have singled out the NIH for special treatment.

It had been assumed that NIH spending would be cut drastically. The House voted a cut of 5% in 1996 and a freeze for the next six years, and the Senate Budget Committee urged a 10% cut, but the full Senate voted to restore most of the funds. The conference budget agreement's assumption of a 1% cut in 1996 followed by a 3% drop from 1995's level was rejected by the Appropriations Committee, which writes the money bills. Senate Appropriations Committee chairman Mark Hatfield and John Porter, chairman of the House appropriations subcommittee responsible for the NIH, insisted on a rise, saying Rep Gingrich was strongly supportive.