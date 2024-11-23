US Nutraceutical Conference

The seventh Nutraceutical Conference, sponsored by The Foundation for Innovation in Medicine, will be held November 20-21 at the Hotel Inter-Continental in New York City. The theme of the meeting will be How To Develop, Make Claims On and Market Medical Foods.

For furthur details contact Patricia Park, The Foundation for Innovation in Medicine, 411 North Avenue East, Cranford, NJ 07016, USA. Phone: +1 908 272 2967; fax: +1 908 272 4583.