US Official Regrets Cuts In Biomedical Research

Speaking at a seminar in South Korea, US National Institutes of Health director Harold Varmus said he is faced "with a new Congress which is intent on a balanced national budget," and that he is currently "trying to stave off cuts to the NIH that could be nearly as large as the increase we had not so long ago proposed."
Mr Varmus said that with the difficulty of funding young scientists and the problems of obtaining grant support, there have been "complex and sometimes divisive consequences" with "demoralizing and dwindling ranks of clinical researchers" suffering from a loss of health care revenues.
By the year 2000, Mr Varmus added, NIH spending power would be 40% below current levels. It is a mistake, he went on, to assume that every agency could absorb a 5%-10% decrease simply be resetting internal priorities. When the NIH could not afford to support an excellent biomedical research application, he noted, the effect is greater "than an inconvenient train schedule."
