US Oncology joins CTI to advance PG-TXL trials

US Oncology has said it will conduct up to five clinical studies incolorectal and lung cancers with Cell Therapeutics Inc's PG-TXL under a new research services agreement between the two companies. PG-TXL, which acts by linking paclitaxel to a biodegradable polyglutamate polymer, is currently in a single-agent Phase I clinical trial in the UK and in Phase I/II trials as a single-agent therapy, as well as in combination with other drugs, in the USA.