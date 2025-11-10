US OTC Drugmakers Propose Changes To Medicine Labelling

Commending the US Food and Drug Administration for its leadership to improve information to consumers (Marketletter September 25), the Nonprescription Drug Manufacturers Association has proposed to make fundamental changes in nonprescription, over-the-counter medicines labels.

In formal comments to the agency, the NDMA listed seven steps the OTC industry is prepared to take to make consumer labels on non-Rx medicines easier to read and more understandable. These changes would affect hundreds of thousands of products in more than 80 treatment categories and US retail sales of around $14 billion a year, according to the NDMA. The heart of the relabelling program would be an FDA-required standard format and headings for five categories of key user information. In brief, it recommends that the FDA publish in the Federal Register a proposed regulation that would achieve the following principal objectives:

- require uniform headings and subheadings for "mandatory label information" pertaining to active ingredients, actions, uses, directions and warnings;