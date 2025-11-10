US Participation In Israeli GCP Training

The US-Israeli Science and Technology Commission, a partnership between the US Department of Commerce and the Israeli Ministry of Trade, has this month sponsored a training program on Good Clinical Practice for medical researchers, industrial companies and government officials in Israel.

The purpose of the program, the first in a series of training workshops planned by the Commission, was to offer an in-depth introduction to the US clinical development and approval process for drugs and devices, as the first step in promoting economic development through joint ventures and cooperative research projects between the USA and Israel. It was aimed at facilitating the harmonization of product approval requirements between the USA and Israel, attracting clinical trials and corporate sponsorship to Israel, and was conducted jointly by the US Food and Drug Administration and Barnett International, a unit of clinical research company Parexel International Corp.

"This training program will serve as a template for other countries to follow," says US Secretary of Commerce Ronald brown. "By demonstrating that public-private partnerships can lead to increased job opportunities in both countries as well as the acceleration of new product approvals and technology developments, we envision the ability to form additional collaborations with other countries."