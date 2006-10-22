US "patients should wait until 2010 before taking Boniva," says Public Citizen

US patients are warned to wait until 2010 before taking Swiss pharmaceutical major Roche's Boniva (ibandronate) because it is a relatively new osteoporosis drug, and no evidence exists to prove that it is any more therapeutic than older products, the consumer group Public Citizen writes in a new October posting on its WorstPills.org web site.

The consumer advocacy organization cited information published in the August 14 issue of The Medical Letter on Drugs and Therapeutics.

Seven years before newly-approved drugs should be used