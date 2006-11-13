US PD foundation awards $200k to PSG

The USA-based Parkinson's Disease Foundation has awarded $200,000 to the US-Canadian Parkinson Study Group to fund programs that facilitate the clinical research process.
The money will be used to support retrospecitve data-mining projects that allow for secondary analyses of data with a larger clinical trial database, a mentored clinical research award for young researchers and training new investigators in the development and management of clinical trials.
