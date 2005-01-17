US pediatric drug testing incentives in Round II: rest of the world is watching

Encouraging drugmakers to do pediatric studies on medicines in exchange for a period of exclusivity seemed easier at first than it is, Christopher-Paul Milne, assistant director of the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development, has told a recent meeting of the US Food and Drug Law Institute.
Two-thirds of drugs used in children before the Food and Drug Administration Modernization Act and 1998's Pediatric Rule were off-label but market, ethical, practical and liability concerns made pediatric studies unattractive, he said. The USA spends only about $10 per month on prescriptions for children, compared to $100 on average for a senior, he added.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze